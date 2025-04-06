Wyatt Sicks member drops massive return tease following WWE SmackDown

A member of the Wyatt Sicks has posted a massive return tease on social media. The mysterious faction has yet to make an appearance in 2025.

Ad

The Wyatts were forced out of action as Bo Dallas was not cleared to compete. However, with the former NXT Champion reportedly receiving medical clearance, the wrestling promotion is only waiting for the right moment to have the group debut on SmackDown. Stable member Nikki Cross (Abby the Witch) further fueled the return speculations with her recent Instagram post.

The 35-year-old posted a black-and-white picture of a production truck with the Wyatt Sicks' poster, hinting at the faction's return to action.

Ad

Trending

You can check out Nikki Cross' Instagram post below:

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Ad

WWE legend believes popular SmackDown star will join the Wyatt Sicks

WWE legend Matt Hardy believes former Women's Champion Alexa Biss will join Uncle Howdy and his stable. The Five Feet of Fury returned to the squared circle after two years to enter the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran pointed out that Alexa Bliss dropped a major tease at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He noted The Goddess was closely tied to the late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. Hardy believes the global professional wrestling juggernaut will have her join the Wyatt Sicks, and it will make perfect sense.

Ad

"I mean, in so many ways, it feels correct. It feels like the right thing to do. I know she came out and had The Fiend tease that said 'FRIEND[S] 4 EVER,' 'FIEND 4 EVER,' the little writing on the jacket. I mean, she's just so closely tied to Bray. I feel like if they're gonna tease that even with her coming out and acknowledging Bray and The Fiend, I almost feel like that is the direction they're probably gonna go in, and I almost feel like it's the direction they should go in," he said. [From 37:29 to 38:01]

Ad

You can check out the following video for Matt Hardy's comments:

Alexa Bliss has herself been away from WWE programming for a while. She has yet to show up after she failed to win the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1. It remains to be seen if her return to Friday Night SmackDown will coincide with the Wyatt Sicks's blue brand debut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More