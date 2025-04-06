Wyatt Sicks member drops massive return tease following WWE SmackDown

A member of the Wyatt Sicks has posted a massive return tease on social media. The mysterious faction has yet to make an appearance in 2025.
The Wyatts were forced out of action as Bo Dallas was not cleared to compete. However, with the former NXT Champion reportedly receiving medical clearance, the wrestling promotion is only waiting for the right moment to have the group debut on SmackDown. Stable member Nikki Cross (Abby the Witch) further fueled the return speculations with her recent Instagram post.
The 35-year-old posted a black-and-white picture of a production truck with the Wyatt Sicks' poster, hinting at the faction's return to action.
You can check out Nikki Cross' Instagram post below:
WWE legend Matt Hardy believes former Women's Champion Alexa Biss will join Uncle Howdy and his stable. The Five Feet of Fury returned to the squared circle after two years to enter the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match.
Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran pointed out that Alexa Bliss dropped a major tease at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He noted The Goddess was closely tied to the late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. Hardy believes the global professional wrestling juggernaut will have her join the Wyatt Sicks, and it will make perfect sense.
"I mean, in so many ways, it feels correct. It feels like the right thing to do. I know she came out and had The Fiend tease that said 'FRIEND[S] 4 EVER,' 'FIEND 4 EVER,' the little writing on the jacket. I mean, she's just so closely tied to Bray. I feel like if they're gonna tease that even with her coming out and acknowledging Bray and The Fiend, I almost feel like that is the direction they're probably gonna go in, and I almost feel like it's the direction they should go in," he said. [From 37:29 to 38:01]
You can check out the following video for Matt Hardy's comments:
Alexa Bliss has herself been away from WWE programming for a while. She has yet to show up after she failed to win the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1. It remains to be seen if her return to Friday Night SmackDown will coincide with the Wyatt Sicks's blue brand debut.