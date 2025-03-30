  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Wyatt Sicks member drops tease ahead of European Tour finale

Wyatt Sicks member drops tease ahead of European Tour finale

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 30, 2025 18:46 GMT
The faction debuted on RAW last year. [Image credit: WWE.com]
The faction debuted on RAW last year. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A member of the Wyatt Sicks asked a bizarre question on social media ahead of this week's episode of RAW in London, UK. The mysterious faction has been absent from WWE television for months.

Ad

Uncle Howdy's faction has not been seen since their loss in a Six-Man Tag Team match to The Final Testament in December 2024. The group has been transferred to SmackDown following the loss but hasn't appeared on the blue brand yet.

Nikki Cross took to social media today to ask an interesting question ahead of the finale of the promotion's Europe tour. She also included an image of the faction with the word "help," as seen in her Instagram post below.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Whose ready for Sunday Family Dinner?" she wrote.
Ad

Alexa Bliss returned at Royal Rumble 2025 after a two-year hiatus from the promotion. She came up short in the Women's Royal Rumble match and also failed to win the Women's Elimination Chamber match earlier this month. Bliss has not been seen since the premium live event, but a recent report suggested she may return alongside the Wyatt Sicks.

Bill Apter provides major update on WWE's plans with the Wyatt Sicks

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed WWE's plans with Alexa Bliss and the Wyatt Sicks.

Ad

Speaking on a recent edition of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Apter was asked to share an update about the promotion's plans with Alexa Bliss. The veteran stated that he was not sure what exactly was going to happen, but the company reportedly has a major angle planned for Bliss at WrestleMania 41. WrestleVotes added that if she appeared on The Show of Shows next month, it would likely be tied to the Wyatt Sicks.

Ad
"I don't know what exactly is gonna happen except that I've heard she will be planned in some major angle there. Something will happen at WrestleMania that will blow open what she's doing." [From 39:04 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Karrion Kross pinned Uncle Howdy on the December 9, 2024, episode of RAW. Only time will tell when the absent faction will return to WWE television.

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी