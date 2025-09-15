Wyatt Sicks member sends cryptic message following major WWE victory

A member of The Wyatt Sicks sent a cryptic message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW in Springfield, Massachusetts. Uncle Howdy's faction is currently on the SmackDown roster after debuting on RAW last year.The Wyatt Sicks' Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis captured the WWE Tag Team Championships in July. They successfully defended the titles in a TLC match at SummerSlam and also defeated The Street Profits at Clash in Paris to retain the titles.Nikki Cross took to social media ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW to share a cryptic message. The former champion shared an image of her faction and stated that they seemed to be a happy family.&quot;In our family portrait, we look pretty happy…………,&quot; she wrote.The mysterious faction transferred from RAW to SmackDown following their rivalry with The Final Testament last year. Karrion Kross was the leader of The Final Testament, but his contract with the promotion expired following his loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam.Vince Russo criticizes WWE's booking of The Wyatt SicksWrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the company's booking of The Wyatt Sicks.Uncle Howdy is portrayed by Bo Dallas, who is Bray Wyatt's brother in real life. Bray Wyatt tragically passed away in 2023, but his memory still lives on through the faction on SmackDown.Speaking on Sportskeeada Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo questioned why the promotion hasn't booked Uncle Howdy in a proper rivalry. The veteran praised Bo Dallas' promo ability and suggested that the company utilize what he does best.&quot;They have no idea what to do with the Wyatt Sicks. So, we just keep replaying the same promo for the last freaking 12 months. He's [Uncle Howdy] very good on the mic. He's very good on the promos. Put him in a freaking program.&quot; Russo said.Randy N ⭕️ @randyn825LINK@WWENikkiCross Seeing the family happy makes us fireflies happy ⭕️😊Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) on the July 11 episode of SmackDown to become WWE Tag Team Champions. It will be fascinating to see how long the duo can hang onto the titles moving forward on SmackDown.