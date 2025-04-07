Wyatt Sicks member sends eerie message ahead of WWE RAW

A member of The Wyatt Sicks has shared an interesting message on social media ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, slated to take place inside the Target Center Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The mysterious faction has been away from action since their move to Friday Night SmackDown during the Transfer Window at the beginning of the year.

Earlier today, Joe Gacey (aka Huskus the Pig Boy) of the stable took to his Instagram account to post an eerie image. He used a quote from Patrick Overton's The Leaning Tree in the caption, emphasizing the significance of faith and resilience during tough times.

"When you walk to the edge of all the light you have and take that first step into the darkness," Gacey wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

The Wyatt Sicks have been absent from WWE programming because the leader of the group, Uncle Howdy (aka Bo Dallas), was not cleared to wrestle. However, now that the 34-year-old has reportedly received medical clearance, there have been discussions within the wrestling promotion about having the faction make its return.

Wrestling veteran believes the addition of former WWE Champion to The Wyatt Sicks will make perfect sense

WWE veteran Matt Hardy believes Alexa Bliss will join the Uncle Howdy-led group. The 50-year-old talked about the same on an episode of his podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

Hardy pointed out that the former three-time RAW Women's Champion dropped a massive tease on her return at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event this year. He believed that Bliss joining forces with The Wyatt Sicks would make perfect sense, and he was certain that the wrestling promotion would make it happen.

"I mean, in so many ways, it feels correct. It feels like the right thing to do. I know she came out and had The Fiend tease that said 'FRIEND[S] 4 EVER,' 'FIEND 4 EVER,' the little writing on the jacket. I mean, she's just so closely tied to Bray. I feel like if they're gonna tease that even with her coming out and acknowledging Bray and The Fiend, I almost feel like that is the direction they're probably gonna go in, and I almost feel like it's the direction they should go in," Hardy said. [From 37:29 to 38:01]

You can check out the video below for Matt Hardy's comments:

Similar to The Wyatt Sicks, Alexa Bliss has been away from action. Only time will tell when they make their respective returns to WWE programming.

