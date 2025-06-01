Wyatt Sicks member sends five-word message to R-Truth

A member of The Wyatt Sicks sent a five-word message to R-Truth following the veteran's shocking announcement. The mysterious faction returned on the May 23 edition of SmackDown.

R-Truth revealed on social media today that the company had released him, and it was later reported that WWE had informed him that they would not be renewing his contract when it expires. Joe Gacy of The Wyatt Sicks took to social media today following the news and sent the former champion a heartfelt message. You can check out his message in his post below.

"Thank you for everything Truth," he wrote.

Uncle Howdy's faction returned during the WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Street Profits and Fraxiom last month on SmackDown. They attacked both teams and unleashed another attack on SmackDown's tag team division this past Friday night. R-Truth was in action this past Friday night on the blue brand but lost to JC Mateo in a quick match.

WWE SmackDown star sends heartfelt message to R-Truth

SmackDown star Carmelo Hayes sent R-Truth a heartfelt message today on social media after news of his departure from the company.

Hayes is currently aligned with Truth's former tag team partner, The Miz, on the blue brand. The 30-year-old competed in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match against Andrade and Jacob Fatu this past Friday night on SmackDown. Andrade emerged victorious and qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the PLE this Saturday night.

Hayes took to social media today to send a heartwarming message to Truth, thanking the legend for everything he had done in the business. The former NXT Champion added that the 53-year-old taught him a lot, and you can check out his message in the post below.

"Thank you for everything you’ve done for the business, the doors you opened and being a real OG to the whole locker room. Taught me a lot about the game and how to navigate this business. Ron Killings is timeless! 🙏🏾✊🏾," he wrote.

The legend made countless fans over the years in WWE. Only time will tell what the future holds for the popular star moving forward.

