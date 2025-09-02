Wyatt Sicks member sends warning ahead of WWE SmackDown

By Robert Lentini
Modified Sep 02, 2025 19:11 GMT
A member of the popular faction delivered a warning today. [Image credits: WWE.com]
A member of the popular faction delivered a warning today. [Image credits: WWE.com]

A member of the Wyatt Sicks sent a warning ahead of this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. This Friday's show will be the first episode of the blue brand following Clash in Paris 2025.

Ad

The Wyatt Sicks' Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis defeated The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) at the PLE this past Sunday night to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown, Joe Gacy took to Instagram to send a cryptic warning. Gacy suggested that Uncle Howdy's faction was just getting started, and you can check out his message in the post below.

"We are just getting started," he wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Ad

Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis captured the WWE Tag Team Championship from The Street Profits on the July 11 episode of SmackDown. Angelo Dawkins seemingly hinted that the popular tag team could be breaking up soon following their loss at Clash in Paris.

Vince Russo criticizes WWE's booking of The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently questioned the company's booking of The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown.

Ad

The mysterious faction debuted on RAW last year but quickly lost momentum. They disappeared from television until their return on SmackDown earlier this year and have now joined the tag team division.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo claimed that the company still had no idea what to do with the group. He also complained about Uncle Howdy not being featured enough and complimented the veteran's promo work.

"They have no idea what to do with the Wyatt Sicks. So, we just keep replaying the same promo for the last freaking 12 months. He's [Uncle Howdy] very good on the mic. He's very good on the promos. Put him in a freaking program." Russo said.
Ad

Uncle Howdy hasn't wrestled in a televised match since Karrion Kross pinned him during a six-man tag team match last year on WWE RAW. Karrion Kross' contract with the company expired following his loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2025 last month. It will be fascinating to see how long The Wyatt Sicks can remain champions moving forward on SmackDown.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications