Wyatt Sicks member sends warning ahead of WWE SmackDown

A member of the Wyatt Sicks sent a warning ahead of this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. This Friday's show will be the first episode of the blue brand following Clash in Paris 2025.The Wyatt Sicks' Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis defeated The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) at the PLE this past Sunday night to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship.Ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown, Joe Gacy took to Instagram to send a cryptic warning. Gacy suggested that Uncle Howdy's faction was just getting started, and you can check out his message in the post below.&quot;We are just getting started,&quot; he wrote. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis captured the WWE Tag Team Championship from The Street Profits on the July 11 episode of SmackDown. Angelo Dawkins seemingly hinted that the popular tag team could be breaking up soon following their loss at Clash in Paris.Vince Russo criticizes WWE's booking of The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDownWrestling legend Vince Russo recently questioned the company's booking of The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown.The mysterious faction debuted on RAW last year but quickly lost momentum. They disappeared from television until their return on SmackDown earlier this year and have now joined the tag team division.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo claimed that the company still had no idea what to do with the group. He also complained about Uncle Howdy not being featured enough and complimented the veteran's promo work.&quot;They have no idea what to do with the Wyatt Sicks. So, we just keep replaying the same promo for the last freaking 12 months. He's [Uncle Howdy] very good on the mic. He's very good on the promos. Put him in a freaking program.&quot; Russo said.Just cannot stop rewatching the Wyatt Sicks entrance. That crowd, the stage, the Wyatts. Would just love to have known what Bray would have done with his character #WWECLASHUncle Howdy hasn't wrestled in a televised match since Karrion Kross pinned him during a six-man tag team match last year on WWE RAW. Karrion Kross' contract with the company expired following his loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2025 last month. It will be fascinating to see how long The Wyatt Sicks can remain champions moving forward on SmackDown.