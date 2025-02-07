Wyatt Sicks member teases major SmackDown revelation

A member of The Wyatt Sicks shared an eerie message ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. Uncle Howdy's faction recently used the Transfer Window to move from RAW to SmackDown following their rivalry with The Final Testament.

Joe Gacy took to Instagram ahead of SmackDown to share a cryptic message. The 37-year-old suggested that the faction had a secret to reveal and also shared a photograph featuring a silhouette of the group.

"The only thing more terrifying than a family secret is the truth behind it," he wrote.

You can check out Gacy's post below:

The mysterious faction had a ton of momentum last year but struggled to overcome The Final Testament. Karrion Kross pinned Uncle Howdy during a Six-Man Tag Team Match between the two groups on the December 9, 2024, episode of RAW.

The Miz thought he was finished with The Wyatt Sicks after the group's recent switch to the blue brand, but he was also transferred to SmackDown against his will soon after.

WWE legend comments on Alexa Bliss potentially joining The Wyatt Sicks

Wrestling veteran Matt Hardy recently predicted that Alexa Bliss would join The Wyatt Sicks following her return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the WWE legend noted that Bliss was wearing a "Fiend 4 Ever" jacket at the PLE this past Saturday night. Hardy suggested that Bliss would become the newest member of the faction following her return.

"I mean, in so many ways it feels correct. It feels like the right thing to do. I know she came out and had The Fiend tease that said 'FRIEND 4 EVER,' 'FIEND 4 EVER,' the little writing on the jacket. I mean, she's just so closely tied to Bray, I feel like if they're gonna tease that even with her coming out and acknowledging Bray and The Fiend, I almost feel like that is the direction they're probably gonna go in, and I almost feel like it's the direction they should go in," Hardy said. [37:29 – 38:01]

You can check out Matt Hardy's comments in the video below:

It was announced earlier today that Alexa Bliss will be competing in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match tonight on WWE SmackDown. Only time will tell if the 33-year-old eventually joins The Wyatt Sicks or remains a singles star moving forward.

