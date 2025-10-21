Xavier Woods laughs at WWE duo's recent split on RAW

Former World Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods shared a social media update mocking a popular duo after their split on WWE RAW. The New Day member couldn't stop himself from laughing out loud at them.On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce announced a battle royal for the show, with the winner getting a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. Jey Uso won the contest by eliminating Dominik Mysterio in the end. However, the moment that raised more eyebrows was The YEET Master pushing his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, and LA Knight out of the ring.Although Jimmy saved Jey from elimination on multiple occasions earlier during the bout, the latter did not hesitate to eliminate his brother. Big Jim was visibly upset and did not even join Jey Uso in his celebration after the match.Xavier Woods, who was absent from the show, recently took to X/Twitter to mock the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The 39-year-old shared a video of himself laughing uncontrollably as he quote tweeted WWE's post questioning Jey Uso's antics.You can check out his tweet below:After winning the battle royal, Jey Uso will wrestle CM Punk for the vacated World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Best in the World defeated The YEET Master and LA Knight in a triple threat match last week on RAW to become the number one contender for the title.Xavier Woods also commented on new champions being crowned on WWE RAWEarlier on the show, the unlikely duo of AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to win the World Tag Team Championship.Xavier Woods posted a video on Instagram after the show to speak about the title changing hands. He questioned Styles' actual intentions behind going after the tag team championship. He also fired shots at Dragon Lee for not sticking with his LWO stablemates.&quot;AJ Lee are the new Tag Team Champions, it's crazy to me because AJ, who admitted that this is his last year of wrestling he doesn't want the Tag Team Championships. He wants to p*ss off Dominik Mysterio by messing with The Judgment Day so he can get another shot at the Intercontinental Championship....And then Dragon Lee, his tag team partners are the LWO but he consistently does everything he can do to shine without them,&quot; he said.Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have been asking Adam Pearce for title opportunities. It will be interesting to see whether they get to challenge AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for the gold in the future.