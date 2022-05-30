Xavier Woods shares his struggles of being a student and a wrestler while in IMPACT Wrestling

In a recent tweet, King Xavier Woods recalled his time as a wrestler and student during his time on IMPACT Wrestling (formerly known as TNA).

Like many others on the roster, Woods wrestled in different promotions before making his WWE debut. He had a three-year-long tenure with IMPACT Wrestling and captured the World Tag Team Championship with Jay Lethal.

A fan recently posted a match clip from Slammiversary 2009, commenting on The New Day Member's hilarious reaction after a flip. Woods reposted the video and joked that his student loans also played a part in his agony:

"I got signed 6 months before I graduated college. Meaning this is one year out of college/one year into grad school. This was the physical representation of my student loans at the time."

The New Day member has a bachelor's degree in psychology and philosophy from Furman University. He also has a master's in psychology and announced in 2015 that he was working on a Ph.D. in Educational Psychology.

Xavier Woods recently found a new ally on WWE SmackDown

One of SmackDown's occurring feuds is between the active members of The New Day, Xavier and Kofi Kingston, against the team of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch, known as The Brawling Brutes.

Woods and Kingston have been outnumbered during their matches against the team. But it seems like this won't be the case for long. Last week on SmackDown, Xavier Woods introduced former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as an ally.

The former champions competed against The Brawling Brutes in a six-man tag team matchup, where they came out as the winners.

As of now, it's unclear whether McIntyre will be joining the duo until Big E's recovery or if the partnership is a one-time thing to end the feud between the two groups.

