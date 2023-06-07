"Y'all clowns for even asking that" - Fans react to which new WWE title design is better looking

The WWE Universe is in a heated debate over which new title design looks better.

Seth Rollins captured the newly-introduced World Heavyweight Championship by defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The Visionary successfully defended the title last night in the main event of RAW against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest.

Roman Reigns celebrated 1,000 days as Universal Champion this past Friday on SmackDown. Before The Usos ruined The Tribal Chief's celebration, Triple H presented Reigns with the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

WWE's official Twitter account asked the wrestling world earlier today to pick which title design looked better.

Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship won by a landslide as many fans do not appear to like the design of Roman Reigns' new title.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins makes WWE RAW star break character

Seth Rollins caused Damian Priest of The Judgment Day to break character following last night's edition of WWE RAW.

Rollins issued an Open Challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship over the weekend, which was accepted by Damian Priest. The 40-year-old interrupted Seth's promo at the beginning of last night's edition of the red brand, and Finn Balor accompanied him to the ring.

Damian suggested that he could defeat Seth without the assistance of The Judgment Day, and Rollins challenged him to put his money where his mouth is. Priest agreed to have the faction barred from ringside, but Finn Balor still tried to interfere in the main event.

However, Seth Rollins was able to deal with Balor and defeated Damian via pinfall after connecting with the Stomp. After RAW went off the air, Damian Priest broke character and shook the champion's hand in the ring, as seen in the video below.

Despite coming up short in the match, Damian Priest proved to be a worthy opponent for Seth Rollins. It will be interesting to see if any other members of The Judgment Day challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the weeks ahead.

