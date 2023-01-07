"Y'all tell the Great Pumpkin mind his... or else" - Top Dolla warns WWE Superstar after Hit Row turns heel on SmackDown

Hit Row has finally turned heel after attacking former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet on this week's WWE SmackDown.

Top Dolla squared off against Ricochet in a Royal Rumble Qualifying match on tonight's edition of the blue brand. The big man put up a fight, but Ricochet put him away with a Shooting Star Press to punch his ticket to the Royal Rumble on January 28.

After the match, Hit Row turned heel and attacked Ricochet from behind. Braun Strowman rushed to the ring, and the trio retreated to avoid The Monster of All Monsters.

Top Dolla broke his silence on Twitter after Hit Row turned heel on SmackDown and warned Braun Strowman that he better mind his business.

"That wasn’t none of his bald head a** business… y’all tell the Great Pumpkin mind his… or else. #HitRow 🔝💵," he wrote.

You can check out the uncensored tweet here.

After the show went off the air, the 32-year-old continued to mock the WWE Universe.

"Oh WWE Universe ain’t got no love for Dolla & Hit Row? 🔝💵," tweeted Top Dolla.

Wrestling veteran criticized Hit Row for not getting over with WWE fans

After the entire faction was released in November 2021, Hit Row returned to the company during the August 12, 2022, edition of SmackDown.

Triple H has brought back several released superstars to the company, but Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and B-Fab have not been able to resonate with the WWE Universe so far.

On a recent edition of Keepin It 100, wrestling veteran Konnan discussed Top Dolla's clumsy performance in the ring and criticized the group for failing to connect with fans.

"They're overdoing it trying to act cool and they don't come off as genuine," Konnan said. "They feel forced. His [Top Dolla] gear is wack, he's kind of clumsy. He needs a lot of work, and I don't know why they're investing so much time in him. Maybe they're trying to make a return on his investment and see if they can get him over. Right now, they're not over," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

WWE fans and even Ricochet's girlfriend Samantha Irvin poked fun at Top Dolla's recent attempt at a diss track. It will be interesting to see if the heel turn helps the group get a reaction from the crowd and leads to better raps from Top Dolla moving forward.

Do you think Hit Row will get over with the WWE Universe after their heel turn? Sound off in the comments section below.

