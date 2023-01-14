"Y'all want war?" - Hit Row sends warning to former champions ahead of WWE SmackDown

Top Dolla has released yet another diss track on former Intercontinental Champions Ricochet and Braun Strowman ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

On last week's edition of the blue brand, Ricochet defeated Top Dolla in a Royal Rumble Qualifying match. Ricochet did not get a chance to celebrate his victory as Hit Row turned heel and attacked him from behind. Hit Row has not been well received by the WWE Universe since the group returned to the company in August 2022.

Ahead of SmackDown, Hit Row dropped another diss track on Ricochet, Braun Strowman, and the Brawling Brutes. Top Dolla referred to Ricochet as "Mighty Mouse" and poked fun at Braun Strowman's red jeans by calling him "The Great Pumpkin:"

"Okay, what should we be calling you? Mighty Mouse and the Great Pumpkin, or the Balding Brutes. Y'all want war, then it is war. Ain't no calling truce," rapped Top Dolla. [00:36 - 00:44]

Top Dolla added that he's not done with Ricochet at the conclusion of the track:

"Y'all better check every corner and every move. Not scared to mask up and start sliding through. We coming out the pitch like the Mountain Dew. See Little Richard, pretty Ricky (Ricochet) we not done with you," rapped Hit Row. [00:51 - 01:01]

Samantha Irvin pokes fun at WWE SmackDown star

Top Dolla remixed Ricochet's "One & Only" entrance music before last Monday's edition of WWE RAW.

The diss track did not receive favorable reviews from wrestling fans, with many claiming that the 32-year-old wasn't anything special as a rapper. Ricochet's fiancee, WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin, reacted to the track by jokingly claiming that it will be featured in Rolling Stone's Top 10 in the near future.

Hit Row has struggled to connect with wrestling fans since their return, but the group has clearly not lost its confidence. It will be interesting to see if turning heel will turn things around for the faction on SmackDown.

Do you think Hit Row will find success on the main roster in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

