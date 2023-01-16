"Yes its long overdue" - Twitter wants 15-time champion to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 after his viral tweet

Roman Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania 39 is yet to be confirmed. Fans have demanded The Tribal Chief face The Rock, Sami Zayn, or Cody Rhodes, but another top star has his sights set on the world champion.

Taking to Twitter, Seth Rollins sent out a tweet revealing his goals for WrestleMania 39. He wants to headline the show and the WWE Universe has backed him up.

Reacting to the tweet, fans on social media have made it clear that they want Rollins to cross paths with his former Shield stablemate once again.

Check out the reactions below:

Rollins and Reigns' history dates back to their days together as members of The Shield, alongside Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley). The duo even won the WWE Tag Team Championships before Rollins betrayed the faction. At the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event, Rollins was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the Universal Championship.

The popular star has been feuding with Austin Theory for months. At Survivor Series WarGames, he lost the US Championship to Theory in a three-way match also involving Bobby Lashley.

The 38-year-old was recently unsuccessful in regaining the title from his arch-rival. The two could potentially collide in one final rematch before going their separate paths on the Road To WrestleMania 39.

However, the bigger picture for Rollins would be to win the Royal Rumble Match. He has already achieved the feat in 2019 and is also a former two-time WWE and Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble

At the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event, Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens once again. This will be their third meeting in recent years and will mark The Tribal Chief's first title match of 2023.

Reigns' last defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was against Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia. However, the bigger picture here is that Reigns will be heading into his match against Owens on the back of a rare defeat.

In the final SmackDown of 2022, he teamed up with Sami Zayn as the duo lost a huge tag team match to Owens and the returning John Cena.

Who do you think Roman Reigns could face at WrestleMania 39 if he remains champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

