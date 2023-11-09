"Yo wtf is Khali doing" - Fans can't believe what The Great Khali just posted on Instagram

Fans were left dumbstruck by The Great Khali's latest Instagram post featuring WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler.

Stacy Keibler is one of the most recognizable faces in the pro-wrestling world. She was a massive star in WWE back during the Ruthless Aggression Era. Keibler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year.

WWE legend The Great Khali recently shared a throwback video that left fans wondering if someone else was handling his account. The video in question shows Paul Wight fka Big Show slapping Stacy's behind in the middle of the ring. Check out the post and some of the most notable reactions to the same:

"Yo wtf is Khali doing"

"Khali sir didn't even hesitate 💀"

"Bro posted this on his official account 💀"

"This reel proves khali sir isn't afraid of anyone else 😂🗿"

"Did bro actually post this? I'm aliveeeee 😂"

"Bro thinks it's his fan page."

"WTF…. Bro it’s your official account! Wake up 💀"

"Sir didn't even get scared while posting😂😂😂😂"

"Like what?? 💀 he posted it on his official account?? 💀 bro didn't even hesitated"

"Who took over khali sir's instagram account 💀"

The Great Khali and Paul Wight were once rivals on WWE TV

Khali and Paul Wight are two of the most intimidating figures in pro-wrestling history. The two behemoths were mainstays on WWE TV at the same time, back in the late 2000's.

The duo battled on various occasions on WWE TV, but their most memorable outing took place at the 2008 Backlash pay-per-view. This battle of the giants ended with Wight picking up a huge pinfall win over Khali. It would be interesting to see what Wight has to say in response to Khali's Instagram post.

What was your immediate reaction to Khali's post featuring Paul Wight and Stacy Keibler? Sound off in the comments section below.

