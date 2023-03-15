"You always see the best in everyone" - Natalya sends heartfelt message to WWE SmackDown star on her 31st birthday

Natalya sent a WWE Superstar a heartfelt message today on her 31st birthday.

She is currently involved in a rivalry with Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey on SmackDown. Her last televised match was on the February 24th edition of SmackDown. The former Women's Tag Team Champion attempted to get revenge on Baszler for breaking her nose last year but came up short against The Queen of Spades.

WWE SmackDown star Shotzi celebrated her 31st birthday today. Shotzi had the biggest match of her career at Survivor Series WarGames last year when she battled Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The 31-year-old was unable to defeat The Baddest Woman on the Planet and lost to current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair on this past Friday's edition of the blue brand.

The Queen of Harts took to Twitter to send Shotzi a heartwarming message on her birthday and praised her for always seeing the best in everyone.

"Happy [email protected]! Always proud of your hard work, great attitude and how you always see the best in everyone 💚," tweeted Natalya.

Nattie @NatbyNature Happy birthday @ShotziWWE ! Always proud of your hard work, great attitude and how you always see the best in everyone Happy birthday @ShotziWWE! Always proud of your hard work, great attitude and how you always see the best in everyone 💚 https://t.co/ca0ziyV2FP

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was surprised Natalya lost to Shayna Baszler on SmackDown

Natalya submitted to Shayna Baszler on the February 24th edition of SmackDown.

The 40-year-old got trapped in the Kirifuda Clutch and had no choice but to tap out as Ronda Rousey watched on from ringside. She then teamed up with Tegan Nox and lost to Ronda and Shayna at WWE Live Events on back-to-back nights. Natalya has not wrestled a televised match since her loss to Baszler last month.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell said that there was nothing special about the match but the finish was surprising to him.

"It was like, it was just there, that’s all I can say. There was no edges to it, it was just a match. The finish kinda surprised me, Natalya tapping out, that kinda surprised me and Tegan Nox coming in and scurrying surprised me too. But we’ll see, that’s why we watch wrestling. How many times have you heard this, somebody goes to a wrestling match and you see it online and all that and you say, F this crap I’m never ever coming back to another WWE show or WCW show. Again, I’m done with this and the next week there they are. Fans are the backbone of this business," Dutch Mantell said. (43:00 - 44:30)

As of now, the 40-year-old has not been booked for a match at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. It will be interesting to see if the veteran challenges a superstar to a match at the premium live event in the next couple of weeks.

Who would you like to see Natalya face at this year's WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes