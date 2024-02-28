"You better watch who you mess with man" - Drew McIntyre gets warning from actual Bloodline member

Real-life Bloodline member Lance Anoa'i, recently spoke about his Twitter feud with WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre.

Drew has been vocal about his disdain for The Bloodline several times in the past. This week on RAW, the Scottish Warrior taunted Jey Uso about not getting the job done against Gunther last week. This led to an all-out brawl between the two stars. Later, Lance took to the social media platform to sound off a warning to Drew. He mentioned that the star keeps messing with the wrong family.

During a recent interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Anoa'i reiterated that Drew was butting heads with the wrong family. He detailed that any of the numerous members of the actual Anoa'i family could strike back at the Scottish Warrior.

"Man, I'm just letting him know man. He's messing with the wrong family. He went after me, he went after Jey, he went after Roman. Man, you better watch who you mess with man. You know, we got a big family and you just don't know who's next." [From 1:26 - 1:42]

Drew McIntyre confronted Seth Rollins this week on RAW

The Scottish Warrior has been an absolute menace ever since he turned heel. This week on RAW, Drew McIntyre walked out to the ring and gloated about his performance at the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

He then called out Seth Rollins to confront the champ face-to-face. Seth obliged and said that Drew had no chance of winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, with the Visionary standing in his way.

McIntyre made it clear that he wanted Seth to be at 100% for their match. He urged the Rollins to back off from Cody Rhodes' issues with The Bloodline and focus on his upcoming match instead.

