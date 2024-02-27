Real-life Bloodline member warns Drew McIntyre after his attack on Jey Uso on WWE RAW

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre engaged in a brawl with Jey Uso this past Monday on RAW. Taking to Twitter, real-life Bloodline member Lance Anoa'i sent a warning to the Scottish Warrior.

Main Event Jey failed to win the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther courtesy of interference by his brother, Jimmy, last week. On RAW, McIntyre taunted the former Bloodline member about the same. The taunt led to an all-out brawl between Jey and the Scottish Psychopath. The duo will lock horns in a singles match next week on RAW.

Taking to social media, Lance warned McIntyre, stating that the latter keeps messing with the wrong family. In 2019, Lance and McIntyre crossed paths during the latter's feud with Roman Reigns.

"@DMcIntyreWWE keeps messing with the wrong Family! #raw #revenge #2019," wrote Lance.

Lance Anoa'i discussed the possibility of him signing with WWE

Lance Anoa'i is currently competing on the independent circuit. During a recent interview, he discussed the possibility of signing with WWE.

Speaking with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Anoa'i stated that there have been no discussions of him signing with the Stamford-based company. He also opened up about having talks with his cousins, who are currently linked to WWE.

"[There's been] no discussion at all, nothing at all. I haven't heard from [them]. Like I said, I talk to my cousins every day. I don't know if they got something brewing that I don't know about, but I just got to keep preparing myself and be ready for when that time comes, and I'm ready to go," said Lance.

"We need Jimmy [Uso], Solo [Sikoa], and Roman [Reigns], versus me, Jacob [Fatu], and Jey Uso. There's my dream match."

Anoa'i family members Roman Reigns, The Rock, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos are all signed to the Stamford-based company. Naomi, who is married to Jimmy Uso, also returned to the company during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

