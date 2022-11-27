"You can see that brain turning"- WWE veteran comments on Sami Zayn's interaction with former Universal Champion on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the segment between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on SmackDown.

The Honorary Uce had a backstage discussion with his best friend turned rival on the blue brand this week. KO stressed that The Bloodline will eventually turn on Zayn one day and therefore he should strike the first blow. The whole conversation was overheard by Jey Uso, who confronted his fellow Bloodline member afterward.

However, Sami, unaware of the fact that Jey heard his discussion, denied talking to anyone, stating that he had just arrived.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell had the following to say about the segment:

"The pause was great. [Jey Uso asked], 'Did you talk to somebody?' You can see that brain turning. 'No.' 'Are you sure?' He is lying because we saw it." [41:48 - 42:06]

Could Sami Zayn's association with The Bloodline end at WWE Survivor Series?

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will once again stand across the ring from each other at Survivor Series. The Brawling Brutes, along with Drew McIntyre and KO, will take on the Bloodline inside the WarGames structure.

The Master Strategist's association with Roman Reigns' faction has been one of the most enthralling storylines in pro wrestling. While the group is a heel, Sami is one of the most over babyfaces on the WWE roster.

However, in the end, Zayn is not a member of the Anoa'i family and thus many feel that the villainous faction will turn on him eventually. Kevin Owens' words on SmackDown further hinted that Honorary Uce's time with the Bloodline is limited and Survivor Series could be the beginning of that.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



This storyline rules. Jey Uso overheard Kevin Owens telling Sami Zayn that he should turn on The Bloodline before they turn on him.This storyline rules. #SmackDown Jey Uso overheard Kevin Owens telling Sami Zayn that he should turn on The Bloodline before they turn on him.This storyline rules. #SmackDown https://t.co/KwlfbUbxkt

There have been rumors that Sami Zayn and Owens will be the ones to dethrone the Usos as the Unified Tag Team Champions. If WWE is to follow that path, we may see the seeds planted at the company's upcoming premium live event.

What do you think will go down at Survivor Series? Sound off below and let us know!

