"You guys are TOAST" - WWE Universe reacts to The Usos' message after betraying Roman Reigns on SmackDown

The WWE Universe is torn following The Usos turning their backs on The Bloodline on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown.

Jey Uso finally made his decision at the end of Friday's show and leveled Roman Reigns with a Superkick. Jimmy Uso backed up his twin brother and The Usos sent Solo Sikoa out of the ring before hitting The Tribal Chief with a double Superkick to the face.

It was announced on the SmackDown LowDown that Reigns and Sikoa will be battling The Usos at Money in the Bank on July 1st in a tag team match called "Bloodline Civil War".

The Usos took to Twitter today and claimed that their actions on SmackDown were not betrayal, but deserved.

"It’s not “Betrayal”…If you deserved it…#WeTheRealOnes," they tweeted.

The wrestling world responded in a variety of ways. Some fans argued that even if Jimmy and Jey are in the right, their actions were still a betrayal. However, most fans believed that Roman Reigns deserved it and that the storyline is far from over.

Solo Sikoa sends warning to The Usos after WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has stood by his Tribal Chief during this entire ordeal and will not abandon him after The Usos turned their backs on The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa is the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey but has developed such a loyalty to Roman Reigns that he has decided to protect him at all costs. Solo debuted at Clash at the Castle last year and helped Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre. He has helped Reigns win several matches since then, including against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.

After it was announced that he would be teaming up with Roman Reigns to battle Jimmy and Jey at WWE Money in the Bank, the 30-year-old claimed that they were at war with Jimmy and Jey on social media.

The Bloodline storyline has had several twists and turns along the way, but it appears that Roman's empire is finally falling. It will be fascinating to see what happens at WWE Money in the Bank on July 1st, and if Solo Sikoa will eventually decide to leave The Tribal Chief behind as well.

Who do you think will win The Bloodline Civil War at WWE Money in the Bank? Do you think Solo Sikoa will eventually turn his back on Roman Reigns as well? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes