"You are irrelevant after leaving the Bloodline" - WWE Universe isn't happy with Sami Zayn taking shots at Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

The WWE Universe isn't happy with Sami Zayn taking shots at Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa via his latest tweet.

The Bloodline's implosion began earlier this year when the former Honorary Uce betrayed Reigns and hit him with a steel chair at the Royal Rumble PLE. Fast forward to Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, Jimmy Uso became the latest member of the faction to blindside The Tribal Chief.

Following last week's SmackDown, Sikoa posted a photo highlighting that both Zayn and Jimmy are kicked out of The Bloodline. In response, the former Honorary Uce sent a three-word message taunting both Reigns and Sikoa.

However, a large portion of the WWE Universe claimed that Zayn has been "irrelevant" since leaving The Bloodline. Others also suggested that the 38-year-old is still obsessed with Reigns while reminding him of his loss at Elimination Chamber in Montreal earlier this year.

Paul Heyman recently revealed the mastermind behind his pairing with Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns formed an alliance back in 2020. The Special Counsel recently revealed who came up with the idea of Heyman siding with The Tribal Chief.

In an appearance on Rick Rubin's Tetragrammaton podcast, The Wiseman revealed that it was Vince McMahon who came up with the idea of Heyman serving as the manager of Reigns. He said:

"Vince calls me in the middle of August and he says, 'We're gonna take you back into television," Heyman said. "I'm thinking, 'Oh, oh. He's gonna make me a commentator and Jim Ross isn't here. ... I said, 'Okay, well, what do you got in mind?' He says, 'I'm going to put you with somebody.'"

He continued:

"I said, 'Well, you know Vince, the options are kind of limited in that.' I'm trying to tiptoe into a delicate situation here where I'm about to butt heads with him. ... He goes, 'I'm envisioning Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman.' I'm thinking, 'Oh my God. He's gonna pull the trigger on this.' He would never pull it with Cena. He would never have allowed Cena to come to the dark side."

This coming Friday night on SmackDown, the drama within The Bloodline will continue, as Jey Uso has been asked to pick a side between his brother Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns.

