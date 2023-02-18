"You didn't know who was gonna win" - Former WWE manager  opens up on popular tag team's matchup with Drew McIntyre & Sheamus (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Sheamus and Drew McIntyre facing the Viking Raiders this week on SmackDown.

The Viking Raiders were out to upstage the Banger Bros. this week. However, just as they were getting ready to hit Ragnarok on Drew, Shemus foiled their plans with a Brogue Kick on Ivar. The Scottish Warrior used this opportunity to plant Erik with a Claymore to seal the victory for his team.

On the latest episode of SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that he liked the presentation of the Viking Raiders this week. He detailed that both teams had credible, hard-hitting competitors, and it was difficult to predict the eventual winner.

"I do like those guys. They're believable, they're big. For guys that size, they move extremely well. I think the presentation is too jazzed up for them. I mean, you can cut that down and get the same result. It doesn't detract anything, in my book, from them. The match was good. What made it good was when they went into the ring, you didn't know who was gonna win. And this is really a toss-up." [From 33:07 - 33:47]

Sheamus shared a message after the match on WWE SmackDown

The win must have come as sweet revenge for Sheamus and McIntyre since they have been victimized by the Raiders for weeks now.

The Viking Raiders cost The Scottish Warrior and Sheamus the Undisputed WWE tag team titles when they attacked them viciously a few weeks ago.

After the hard-hitting encounter, Sheamus took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the bout.

Sheamus @WWESheamus Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger. Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger.

It will be interesting to see what lies next for Sheamus and Drew after this hard-fought victory. With WrestleMania just around the corner, the two former WWE Champions will be looking to secure their places on the card in some high-profile matchup.

What did you think of Sheamus & McIntyre vs. The Viking Raiders on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

