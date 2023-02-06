"You are a legit hero" - WWE Universe defends Lacey Evans after fan sends personal insult on Twitter

WWE SmackDown star Lacey Evans has had a rough go of it as of late. She recently annoyed wrestling fans by refusing to shake a young fan's hand during an episode of SmackDown.
The Sassy Southern Belle has had a bizarre run on the main roster so far. The promotion seemingly cannot decide whether or not they want to make the former United States Marine a babyface or a heel.
The 32-year-old is currently portraying a heel on SmackDown, and some fans have gone way too far with insults directed at Evans on social media.
Recently, Lacey took to Twitter to respond to a fan who insulted her child after the SmackDown star posted a picture.
"😫🥺😭😭😭 of all the hate I get. The threats, the letters... This tops it. I'm so heart broken. Idk what I'm going to do," tweeted Lacey Evans.
The WWE Universe quickly defended Lacey against wrestling fans who took things too far on social media.
Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell on how WWE killed Lacey Evans' momentum
WWE attempted to push Evans as a babyface in 2022 with a series of vignettes detailing her troubled past growing up and her time in the United States Marines.
Unfortunately, it didn't pan out for Lacey, and she was rarely featured on television last year. Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell criticized the company's booking of Evans and claimed that they have completely killed all of her momentum on SmackDown.
"Lacey Evans is waiting at the door. They could do something with her. But I think they've kinda killed her. Now they're trying to make her a patriot again," said the veteran. [From 23:09 - 23:23]
Lacey has the look, in-ring skills, and promo ability to be a star for the company. Time will tell if she can put everything together and connect with the fans in 2023.
