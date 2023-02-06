"You are a legit hero" - WWE Universe defends Lacey Evans after fan sends personal insult on Twitter

WWE SmackDown star Lacey Evans has had a rough go of it as of late. She recently annoyed wrestling fans by refusing to shake a young fan's hand during an episode of SmackDown.

The Sassy Southern Belle has had a bizarre run on the main roster so far. The promotion seemingly cannot decide whether or not they want to make the former United States Marine a babyface or a heel.

The 32-year-old is currently portraying a heel on SmackDown, and some fans have gone way too far with insults directed at Evans on social media.

Recently, Lacey took to Twitter to respond to a fan who insulted her child after the SmackDown star posted a picture.

"😫🥺😭😭😭 of all the hate I get. The threats, the letters... This tops it. I'm so heart broken. Idk what I'm going to do," tweeted Lacey Evans.

Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. @LaceyEvansWWE 🥺 of all the hate I get. The threats, the letters... This tops it. I'm so heart broken. Idk what I'm going to do. of all the hate I get. The threats, the letters... This tops it. I'm so heart broken. Idk what I'm going to do. twitter.com/Davidwolf2299/… 😫🥺😭😭😭 of all the hate I get. The threats, the letters... This tops it. I'm so heart broken. Idk what I'm going to do. twitter.com/Davidwolf2299/…

The WWE Universe quickly defended Lacey against wrestling fans who took things too far on social media.

Josh Murphy @prouddad19796 @LaceyEvansWWE Ignore the haters you are a legit hero who fought for this country and that means more then the words of haters @LaceyEvansWWE Ignore the haters you are a legit hero who fought for this country and that means more then the words of haters

Michael Aiello @Michael_Aiello @LaceyEvansWWE This is the unfortunate by product of a social media life.. lowest of the low.. under the protection of anonymity. @LaceyEvansWWE This is the unfortunate by product of a social media life.. lowest of the low.. under the protection of anonymity.

Jayson Dixon @sonofjay_91 @LaceyEvansWWE Fans can hate a wrestler's gimmick all they want, but to go after the person or their children is LOW! @LaceyEvansWWE Fans can hate a wrestler's gimmick all they want, but to go after the person or their children is LOW!

Nick Wiget @nickwiget @LaceyEvansWWE Sorry you experience such awful, hateful comments. Thank you for your service and working hard to entertain us. It is all appreciated. And, that’s a beautiful baby. @LaceyEvansWWE Sorry you experience such awful, hateful comments. Thank you for your service and working hard to entertain us. It is all appreciated. And, that’s a beautiful baby.

Greatness @GreatHonduran23 @LaceyEvansWWE Keep moving forward always. Know your an amazing person. 🥰 @LaceyEvansWWE Keep moving forward always. Know your an amazing person. 🥰

Joe Siler @MrJoeSiler 🏻 @LaceyEvansWWE Rise above it all. You've conquered more before 30 than most people will in their entire life. Stay strong @LaceyEvansWWE Rise above it all. You've conquered more before 30 than most people will in their entire life. Stay strong 💪🏻

✧ @raesmommy_17 @LaceyEvansWWE I mean people can dislike you as a wrestler, but when your children are brought into it that’s ridiculous! Don’t let them get you down! @LaceyEvansWWE I mean people can dislike you as a wrestler, but when your children are brought into it that’s ridiculous! Don’t let them get you down!

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell on how WWE killed Lacey Evans' momentum

WWE attempted to push Evans as a babyface in 2022 with a series of vignettes detailing her troubled past growing up and her time in the United States Marines.

Unfortunately, it didn't pan out for Lacey, and she was rarely featured on television last year. Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell criticized the company's booking of Evans and claimed that they have completely killed all of her momentum on SmackDown.

"Lacey Evans is waiting at the door. They could do something with her. But I think they've kinda killed her. Now they're trying to make her a patriot again," said the veteran. [From 23:09 - 23:23]

WWE @WWE



What has gotten into her?



#SmackDown This is ＠LaceyEvansWWE like we've never seen her before.What has gotten into her? This is ＠LaceyEvansWWE like we've never seen her before. 😳 What has gotten into her? #SmackDown https://t.co/d5BGgGyry0

Lacey has the look, in-ring skills, and promo ability to be a star for the company. Time will tell if she can put everything together and connect with the fans in 2023.

Would you like to see Lacey Evans in a big match at WWE WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 31262 votes