"You need to win your matches" - Wrestling veteran lambasts Judgment Day's claims about running WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee Vince Russo recently spoke about how the Judgment Day is being booked on RAW.

The faction kicked off Monday Night RAW this week, discussing how they have dominated the red brand. However, they were interrupted by JD McDonagh. The NXT spoke about Finn Balor and got ready for his match against Sami Zayn.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned how the faction could stay relevant after losing so many matches.

"Here's what they don't understand. Judgment Day starts this night by cutting a promo of Finn should've beaten Seth Rollins, this should've beaten that one. They're talking about all their losses. That's what they were talking about in the opening segment. So what happens? We go to the main event, they lose again."

He explained that the stable was boasting of running the show, but in fact, they were losing matches. He felt that they needed to have all the titles to get 'heel heat' from the fans.

"There is no heat in them getting heat after they lose. There's no heat in that. The heat is them having all the belts. That is the heat. When they say, we run the place, if you're a heel and you're gloating you run this place, you need to have the belts. You need to win your matches." [48:25 - 49:23]

Russo feels casual fans are not interested in The Judgment Day

During the same conversation, Russo questioned why The Judgment Day was featured so heavily throughout the flagship show. He mentioned that casual fans were not very interested in the group.

"Bro, they have this Judgment Day all over the show every single week. And guess what? Casual fans like me, television viewers, we don't care about any of these people. We don't care about any of them. And they dominate the show each and every single week."

The Judgment Day demolished Cody Rhodes after the main event of RAW and established their dominance to close out the show.

