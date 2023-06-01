"You should never, never do that" - Former champion discusses breaking cardinal rule on WWE pay-per-view

The women’s division of WWE was in the safe hands of AJ Lee and Kaitlyn in 2013. The two women kickstarted a rivalry that led to them breaking one cardinal rule on WWE pay-per-view.

Kaitlyn signed with WWE in 2010 and competed in NXT for a couple of years. Following her popularity on the developmental brand, the company moved her to the main roster.

She began feuding with her good friend AJ Lee in 2013, which led to a match at Payback for the Divas Championship. They had a good match that lasted nearly 10 minutes before Lee made Kaitlyn submit to end her 153-day title reign.

In a recent interview on Muscle Memory with Muscle Man Malcolm, the former Divas Champion revealed that she and AJ Lee competed for longer than they were allocated.

"So we went over on our time on that match and it's a pay-per-view. You should never, never do that, but AJ made the call. So the ref was like, 'You guys need to go home, you have X amount of minutes,' and she [AJ Lee] made the call to keep going,” Kaitlyn said. “And I was like, 'All right, I'm with you.' So, we kind of committed in that moment to being like, whatever happens, happens. We were so committed to that story, and we had put so much of ourselves leading up to that, that we were like, 'We're not just going to cut it short.'" [9:45 - 10:15]

Kaitlyn was nervous when she made her way to the back as she was afraid that the higher-ups would not be happy with them competing for longer than the time allocated.

However, she noted that the two women received a positive response backstage and were happy with how their match played out.

John Cena reminded them not to break the rules in WWE again

In the same interview, Kaitlyn added that 16-time world champion John Cena was impressed with their performance in the ring.

He congratulated the two women once they made their way backstage.

chey ⚡️ @meloismone aj lee and kaitlyn were simply ahead of their time with this storyline, i was obsessed aj lee and kaitlyn were simply ahead of their time with this storyline, i was obsessed https://t.co/UsSxnmduMp

However, Cena reminded them not to break the rule again as it is not a good idea to go over the allocated time at pay-per-views. WWE Superstars have to follow strict guidelines in the ring since the company wants to ensure everything plays out according to plan.

Luckily, their match was one of the best on the show. Cena went on to main event Payback and retained his WWE Championship in a Three Stages of Hell match.

Do you want to see Kaitlyn return to WWE down the line? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Muscle Memory with Muscle Man Malcolm, and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes