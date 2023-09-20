"You're amazing!" - 41-year-old WWE Superstar congratulates Bayley on incredible milestone

A veteran WWE Superstar has congratulated Bayley on an incredible milestone in her professional wrestling career.

The 34-year-old is currently in the Damage CTRL faction on WWE SmackDown. She lost to Asuka this past Friday night on the blue brand but delivered a warning to The Empress of Tomorrow following the match.

Earlier today, a wrestling fan pointed out that it was the 15th anniversary of the SmackDown star's first wrestling match. She performed as Davina Rose in the match for Big Time Wrestling and teamed with Shane Ballard. The veteran reacted to the message today and thanked Big Time Wrestling for giving her an opportunity in the business.

Natalya took to social media to praise The Role Model today on the anniversary of her first match. She noted that the six-time champion was amazing, and you can check out her post below.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell praises Bayley and Damage CTRL

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke highly of Bayley and her fellow Damage CTRL stablemates.

Damage CTRL debuted last year at SummerSlam following the match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. The heel group was dominant at first but appeared to be coming apart at the seams following Dakota Kai's injury in May.

However, the group was able to get back on the same page ahead of WWE SummerSlam last month in Detroit. Iyo Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at the premium live event and celebrated with her stablemates after the match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell praised Bayley and noted that he has grown to like the Damage CTRL faction. Mantell added that his opinion on the faction has changed over time, and he is interested to see what lies ahead for them.

"I do like that team though. It's like anything else, when you get something new, the first time you see it, you go, 'Meh, I don't know. It's okay.' Then they do something else. And when they do something that really just shakes the boat, you'll get on board with it. They're likable. Bayley is great. Bayley is out there running her mouth, you kind of like her anyway. So, I'll see where they go." [From 37:25 - 38:15]

Natalya answered Becky Lynch's open challenge for the NXT Women's Championship last night on WWE RAW but came up short. Only time will tell when the leader of Damage CTRL decides to go after a title of her own once again on WWE SmackDown.

