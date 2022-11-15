Randy Orton's wife, Kim, sent a heartfelt message to her WWE Superstar husband to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary.

In 2012, Kim and Orton first met at a WWE event where The Viper performed. The couple dated for about three years before tying the knot in November 2015. They are now raising five children, three from Kim's first marriage, one from Orton's, and their daughter together.

A few hours ago, Kim sent Orton a heartfelt message on Instagram to celebrate their seventh anniversary. In her post, she described the former WWE Champion as "the man of her dreams."

"7 wonderful years with the man of my dreams. You're bat sh*t crazy (but so am I) I trust you, and you trust me ♥️ we could conquer the f***ing world together (if we feel like it) but for now I just want you to be my daddy and me to be your momma and raise our beautiful children together as one big happy family," she wrote.

Orton's wife also thanked him for loving her the way he does, stating that they, their family, and their close friends are all that matters.

"FAMILY♥️LOVE♥️LOYALTY♥️ we have that tattooed on our bodies because it's the most important thing to us. ME, YOU, OUR FAMILY AND CLOSE FRIENDS, that's all that matters. Thank you for loving me the way you do @randyorton Happy Anniversary my love ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ btw. If y’all only knew why this pic was taken 😂😎🤷🏻‍♀️😘 #insicknessandinhealth" Kim Orton added.

A few WWE Superstars commented on Kim Orton's post

Several former and current superstars have commented on Kim Orton's message to her husband, including Nia Jax (aka Lina Fanene), Chris Jericho, and Hall of Famer Brie Bella.

SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin, who is Ricochet's real-life girlfriend, also commented and thanked Orton and his wife for being an inspiration.

"Happy Anniversary! Thank you for the inspiration ♥️♥️♥️♥️" Irvin wrote.

