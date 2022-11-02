WWE RAW Superstar Bayley recently took to Twitter to send a message to five-time Intercontinental Champion Stu Bennett (formerly known as Wade Barrett).

This week's episode of NXT saw a grand celebration as NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose completed 365 days with the title. Ahead of the show, Wade Barrett hyped up the celebration segment on the developmental brand. He heaped massive praise on Rose, calling her the "greatest professional wrestler on planet earth."

"All of my senses are tingling as I wait to absorb tonight’s #WWENXT festivities in celebration of the 365+ day reign of the greatest professional wrestler on planet earth, @WWE_MandyRose. Let’s all pay our respects in unison at 8/7c on @USA_Network!" tweeted Barrett.

Multi-time women's champion Bayley noticed the same. Staying true to her heel character, she sent out a message to Wade Barrett, calling him disgusting. She further went on to take a dig at Michael Cole, who is Barrett's co-commentator on SmackDown.

"You’re disgusting, Stu. No wonder you sit next to Cole on Fridays!!!!!!!!!!!!" replied Bayley.

Barrett then quipped that he'd be supporting Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) in a match against Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai).

Bayley is set to challenge for the RAW Women's Championship

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 will take place this weekend in Saudi Arabia, with several major matches set for the show.

The Role Model will also compete at the event as she will challenge RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair for the title in a Last Woman Standing match. The two women faced each other at Extreme Rules in a Ladder match where The EST of WWE emerged victorious.

The rest of Damage CTRL will also be in action at Crown Jewel. This past week on Monday Night RAW, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles to Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

They will look to regain their lost crown as a rematch between the two teams is scheduled for WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Could Damage CTRL walk out with all the gold this Saturday? Let us know in the comments section below.

