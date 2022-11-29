Vince Russo wasn't a fan of Seth Rollins' dress from this week's Monday Night RAW.

At Survivor Series WarGames, Rollins lost the WWE United States Championship to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match also involving Bobby Lashley. The former champion confronted the newly crowned champion on this week's show.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo expressed his irritation regarding Rollins' dress. He also questioned how the 36-year-old was going to fight wearing women's clothing.

"Like first of all, if you're Austin Theory, how do you not even mention it? How do you not even question it? How do you not even bring that up? That's normal wrestling attire to you, bro? And then when he says, 'I'll fight you, right now.' I'm like, 'You're gonna fight wearing women's clothing, bro?' Like, you're gonna fight wearing that? Whatever bro, I guess they think it's cute. He pops people at the back, his wife probably loves it. Whatever bro," said Vince Russo. [35:35 – 37]

Austin Theory recently reflected on his alliance with Seth Rollins

Austin Theory recently recalled his alliance with Seth Rollins during the initial days of his main roster run.

Speaking on The Bump ahead of Survivor Series WarGames, Theory mentioned that Rollins was never a mentor to him and was taking the spotlight. Theory said:

"Seth never mentored me. I was just walking around with that while he was taking all the spotlight. Nobody remembers who Austin Theory was back then. Nobody. But I guarantee you the one person that will remember who I am is Seth Rollins after tonight."

The 25-year-old star is now a two-time United States Champion. He was previously unsuccessful in cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on Rollins for the US Title, but turned things around at Survivor Series WarGames.

