"You're making the most money" - John Cena allegedly spent $70,000 after having a chat with top star

John Cena once spent an exorbitant amount of money on drinks for his fellow WWE Superstars after a top-name told him to do so.

Jonathan Coachman has been away from WWE for a long time at this point. He recently had a chat with Chris Van Vliet and shared a bunch of interesting stories from his time with WWE.

Coachman revealed that the WWE legend John Cena once spent a massive amount of money to pay for everyone's drinks in Europe over the course of several days. As per Coachman, the WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair told Cena to do so, as he was the top champion and was earning more than anyone else during the tour.

"We used to go to Europe twice a year, April and November 10 days, 10 different shows, and John Cena just became the world champion. Well, Ric Flair got his hooks into him and he's like, 'If you're going to be the world champion, you got to act like a world champion. You got to pay for all the drinks. You're making the most money,'" Coachman said. [1:56 - 2:11]

Coachman then recalled asking Cena how much did he spend on superstars' drinks for the entirety of the trip.

"I said 'John how much money have you spent on this trip?'... He goes, 'Well, I checked my account today and it was 35,000.' Wow! And I said, '$35,000?' He goes, '£35,000!' which back then, it was like two to one, so it was like $70,000," Coachman said. [2:42 - 2:57]

John Cena allegedly drank non-stop for nine straight days

During the same interview, Jonathan Coachman revealed that John Cena went overboard while drinking during the tour. He said that the veteran was drunk before his iconic RAW match with Shawn Michaels, and one could "smell the alcohol coming out of his pores."

Cena and Michaels had one of the greatest matches in WWE history and wrestled for an hour on RAW that night. Cena also drank for nine straight days during that period, according to Coachman.

