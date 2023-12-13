"You're old" - Former WWE Universal Champion fires shots at Sheamus following cryptic update

Edge's final WWE match was against Sheamus in August. Fatefully, that also became the Irish star's last for the time being, as the latter decided to take time off following the contest to heal up from injuries. Another superstar who is on the bench as of this writing is The Monster of All Monsters, Braun Strowman.

While their returns are highly anticipated by the WWE Universe, could they wind up wrestling one another soon?

Sheamus recently dropped a strange photo on Instagram that immediately saw a lot of fans join in on some fun, wondering what it was all about. The Celtic Warrior was seen wearing a mask:

"That ain't gonna help ya mate. You're old," Braun Strowman commented on The Irishman's post.

Check out Strowman's comment below:

Braun Strowman's comment.

A large section has really missed Sheamus in WWE. Many of them hope to see him become a World Champion again upon return. The Celtic Warrior has not won a title since 2021.

Braun Strowman wants to face a recently returned WWE Superstar

In Triple H's WWE, so many superstars have made impactful returns that had ramifications on future events. The latest addition to that list is CM Punk, Randy Orton, and R-Truth.

Braun Strowman revealed a text message he sent to The Viper following Survivor Series and the latter's response to Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta:

"Randy, oh my God, I literally was so happy to see Randy coming back because he went through quite a scare with the injury that he had, the surgery. He comes back, he might look the best he's ever looked in his career. I sent him a message right away. I said, 'Big boy, I'm coming for you.' He said, 'Stay away from me.'"

At another interview, Strowman revealed that his in-ring return is imminent. Meanwhile, Sheamus was also spotted at a recent event representing the global juggernaut. Royal Rumble is just around the corner as 2023 draws to a close.

Are you looking forward to the comebacks of Braun Strowman and Sheamus? Sound off in the comments section below!

