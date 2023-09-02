"You simple a** h**" - 37-year-old superstar fires back at WWE fan

A 37-year-old superstar has fired back at a WWE fan on social media after they criticized him.

Mustafa Ali has had a bizarre WWE career thus far. He has displayed incredible in-ring talent but was unable to connect with fans on the main roster. Ali went unselected in this year's draft and currently performs on the NXT brand.

He signed with the promotion in 2016 but has failed to capture a championship during his time with the company. The veteran battled Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia but came up short.

A wrestling fan sent a message to Mustafa Ali on social media and claimed that he was the whiniest good guy he had ever seen in wrestling.

"This guy is the biggest, whining, baby face I have ever seen. It’s always everyone else’s fault. Suck up, be a man and start taking accountability!", wrote the fan.

Ali responded to the message and hilariously referred to the fan as a "simple a** h**".

“This guy is the biggest, most relentless, baby face i have ever seen. Despite always being stopped, he ‘mans up’ and reinvents himself time and time again because he takes full accountability.” fixed it for ya, you simple a** h**," Ali posted.

Mustafa Ali is unhappy about his loss at WWE Night of Champions

Gunther successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Mustafa Ali this past May at Night of Champions.

The leader of Imperium is on the verge of breaking The Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. Gunther is scheduled to defend the title against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable next Monday night on RAW.

Speaking on WWE Die Woche, Ali claimed that he wasn't happy about losing to Gunther at Night of Champions and added that the loss wouldn't have hurt The Ring General at all.

"I don’t think it would’ve hurt Gunther at all. I think it would have really helped me. But you know, unfortunately, I fell short. There’s a reason why Gunther is the Ring General. I did have him. There was like two-and-a-three-quarter-seconds, the whole world believed for a second it was gonna happen. But we live to fight another day my friend," he added. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Mustafa Ali is a very talented performer who still has the potential to be a star on the main roster. Only time will tell if Ali will get the chance to return to WWE's prime time down the line.

