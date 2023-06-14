"You want some beef?!" - WWE Superstar roasts Baron Corbin following massive beatdown

WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes ribbed Baron Corbin after attacking him from behind on tonight's episode. Hayes also called out Corbin for his cooking skills on TikTok.

Tonight on NXT, the former King of the Ring faced Ilja Dragonuv in the main event for the No.1 Contender match. In the closing moments, Bron Breakker attempted to intervene but was knocked out by Ilja Dragunov.

However, this brief diversion prompted Corbin to strike the End of Days for victory. The former United States Champion will fight Hayes for the NXT Title in two weeks at Goldrush. After the contest, the NXT Champion exacted his vengeance on Baron Corbin by striking him from behind.

Following the NXT show, in a backstage video, Hayes hilariously roasted and asserted to send The Lone Wolf back to the kitchen, where he reviews and shows off his culinary skills by making beefsteak on TikTok.

"Imma send your a** back to the kitchen, making freaking tiktoks, cooking steaks. You want some beef?! We can put in the pot, we can let the beef cook," Hayes said. [0:04 - 0:10]

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen if Baron Corbin can get back at Carmelo Hayes and win his first title challenge in over 1,369 days.

