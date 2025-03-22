"You want heat with me?" - Major WWE name seemingly questions Dominik Mysterio's attempt to recruit new member to The Judgment Day

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has been trying to recruit a new member to The Judgment Day in the past few weeks. However, a major name is against the idea in the wake of the heel faction seemingly falling apart on Monday Night RAW.

JD McDonagh was in tag team action alongside Dirty Dom against The War Raiders (Ivar and Erik) on the January 27, 2025, edition of RAW. During the match, The Irish Ace sustained serious injuries when his head struck the edge of the commentary desk.

In the absence of the 35-year-old star, The Judgment Day is operating with one member short. This prompted Dominik Mysterio to pitch Penta as a potential addition. However, Finn Balor dismissed the idea, a decision that has been supported by JD McDonagh.

During an appearance on Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast, The Import Killer disapproved of Dom's plan to recruit a new member. JD referenced his six-month journey before he became a member of the heel stable as he questioned The Latino Cheat's idea ''to throw the doors open.''

"People start talking about getting new members in. You want heat with me? It took me, I think, six months to get into The Judgment Day, and you just want to throw the doors open?" he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

McDonagh then asserted that the faction's strength would be restored upon his return from injury. The former WWE World Tag Team Champion added:

"I don't think so. I don't think we need them. When I get back and we're back to full strength, let's see where the land lays." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

WWE star Dominik Mysterio responds after JD McDonagh asks him to not add a new member to The Judgment Day

On Instagram, The Irish Ace told Dominik Mysterio that no new members must be added to The Judgment Day.

The former WWE NXT North American Champion responded by stating he would stop attempting to recruit a new member if JD McDonagh made his return at the earliest.

Fans have to wait and see if The Import Killer makes his comeback and helps The Judgment Day get back on track before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

