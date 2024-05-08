Zelina Vega claims WWE missed an opportunity with her

Zelina Vega has claimed that WWE missed a huge opportunity with her following Backlash 2023. The Latino World Order member battled Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at the premium live event last year in Puerto Rico.

Vega got a tremendous reaction from the crowd but it was not enough to carry her to victory. The Judgment Day member picked up the pinfall victory after the former Queen of the Ring gave it everything she had in the match. Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Zelina claimed that the promotion missed an opportunity last year.

"How does it feel today? It feels like a missed opportunity. It feels like that should have been the rocket. That should have been the moment that I continued, and went on to continue to fight Rhea [Ripley]. And of course, we got split. I think that is what messed this up, the brand split. Because when we got to do the draft, and they [The Judgment Day] went to RAW, and we went to SmackDown, that is when everything kind of changed. I was so tunnel-vision, everything was so there, and then it slipped out of my hands," she said.

WWE star Zelina Vega reveals she wants to prove her doubters wrong

Latino World Order member Zelina Vega has recently disclosed her goals in WWE and shared that she has to become a champion to prove people wrong.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Vega spoke about what she wanted to accomplish in the company. She noted that she has never gotten to hold a major title on the main roster and that is what she wants to do.

"I feel like I've gotten the chance to do some amazing things, work with some amazing people. Andrade, and obviously I got to work very closely with Rey. I got to be the first-ever Queen of the Ring and tag champion, but I've never actually gotten to be WWE Women's Champion. So that's my goal. It's something that I really wanted to do wnad prove that I can do. There's been so many doubters and people who thought I couldn't do any of that I've accomplished," she said. [From 00:38 onwards]

Zelina Vega seems determined to capture a major title on WWE's main roster. Only time will tell if she can accomplish her goals in the promotion moving forward.

If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

