Zelina Vega comments on new look following WWE RAW

Zelina Vega has asked fans for their opinion on her new look following this week's epsiode of WWE RAW. Vega was supposed to be a part of the Queen of the Ring tournament this year but was ruled out due to injury.

Vega won the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament in 2021 but will not be able to defend her throne this year. She was replaced by Maxxine Dupri in the tournament, and the Alpha Academy member was defeated in the first round at a recent live event in Georgia.

Following last night's edition of RAW, the veteran took to Instagram to show off her new look and asked fans if they prefer her hair yellow or red:

"I think yellow is my new favorite color.. yay or nay? Orrrr do we like pic #9 hair? 💛vs❤️," she wrote.

Zelina Vega sent a heartfelt message to her fans after it was announced that she would be unable to compete in the Queen of the Ring tournament. The finals of the tournament will go down at WWE King and Queen of the Ring on May 25 in Saudi Arabia.

Zelina Vega reflects on her match with Rhea Ripley at WWE Backlash 2023

WWE RAW star Zelina Vega competed in the biggest match of her career last year at Backlash. She battled Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship, now known as the Women's World Championship, but came up short in the match.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview last month, the LWO member noted that battling The Eradicator was one of the most difficult matches she has ever been a part of. However, she added she would do it again for another shot at the title:

"It's been hard. Obviously, in Backlash it was one of the hardest matches that I've been a part of. I would be crazy, but it would be worth it," she said. [From 01:48 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Zelina Vega recently shared that she wants to capture a major championship in WWE during her career. The 33-year-old is a former Women's Tag Team Champion with Carmella but has never held a singles title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback