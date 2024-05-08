Zelina Vega is glad to be away from "annoying" WWE star on SmackDown

Zelina Vega was one of the few names affected by the WWE Draft last week. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Vega, and the rest of Latino World Order moved to Monday Night RAW. This even included Carlito, who appears to have left the group shortly thereafter.

One positive by-product of this, according to Vega, is that she gets to be far away from backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Zelina Vega was asked to share her thoughts about Kayla:

"Who?" Vega remarked. "I feel like there's too many people running around, like they went to journalist school for like a day, and now they are asking me questions. I don't know. It feels weird. [...] She was really annoying. Either way, I'm glad to be away from that as well. That's a good thing." [From 29:29 to 30:06]

The issues between Latino World Order and Santos Escobar's Legado Del Fantasma are obviously not resolved, but it appears the creative team will not continue with the story moving forward as Santos is staying on SmackDown.

Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston and Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler were originally slated for RAW this week, but now the matches have been moved to WWE Live Events. They are both qualifiers for the King and Queen of the Ring tournament.

WWE's Latino World Order could lose its leader to retirement soon

Rey Mysterio, 49, has reiterated his desire to hang his boots when he hits the 50-year mark. Be that as it may, he recently claimed that, considering his good health, he may have some more time.

Meanwhile, there has been much speculation regarding his unresolved issues with his son, Dominik Mysterio. The two are now on the same turf.

"Dirty" Dom stepped into the ring at WrestleMania twice in the last year against his father, only to lose both times. However, the elder Mysterio has expressed a desire to retire after competing in a special Lucha Libre match type against his son, but under one condition.

If you use the quote, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback