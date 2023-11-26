Zelina Vega mocks Judgment Day member ahead of Survivor Series

Zelina Vega has poked fun at a member of The Judgment Day ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2023.

The premium live event will air live tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Every member of The Judgment Day will be in action tonight at Survivor Series. Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and new member Drew McIntyre will be competing in the Men's WarGames match. Their opponents will be the returning Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn.

Rhea Ripley will also be competing tonight and is set to put the Women's World Championship on the line against Zoey Stark. LWO's Carlito was scheduled to take on Santos Escobar tonight, but the veteran was replaced by Dragon Lee. Escobar attacked Carlito on SmackDown, and Dragon Lee was named his replacement in the match.

LWO's Zelina Vega took to social media ahead of WWE Survivor Series to mock Dominik Mysterio's childish eating habits. The North American Champion is a big fan of ordering chicken tenders at restaurants and Zelina Vega recently hilariously mocked him for it with a prank call. She continued to poke fun at Mysterio today on social media, as seen in her post below.

WWE star Zelina Vega fires back at The Judgment Day

Zelina Vega and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently got into a war of words on social media.

Vega took a shot at Ripley by calling her "bum a**," and the Women's World Champion hilariously responded by claiming the LWO member was a d*ckhead.

The 32-year-old WWE SmackDown star then made matters personal and suggested that Ripley was disappointed in her personal life due to her on-screen romance with Dominik Mysterio.

"It’s ok guys, she just calls me what she’s lacking in her life. Dumb Dom and his tiny PP & chicken tenders ain’t cutting it no more. I feel for you boo. I do," she wrote.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently praised Zelina Vega for her performance on SmackDown following Santos Escobar's betrayal of Rey Mysterio. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the LWO faction in the months ahead on SmackDown.

