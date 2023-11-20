Zelina Vega fires back at Judgment Day member ahead of RAW

Zelina Vega has fired back at a member of The Judgment Day faction ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Tomorrow night's edition of the red brand is the final episode of RAW before the WWE Survivor Series, which is set to take place on November 25 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend her Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark at the premium live event.

The Eradicator has gotten into a war of words with a former rival today on social media. Zelina Vega poked fun at the WWE RAW star earlier today, and Ripley responded by calling the LWO member a profane name.

Now, Vega has responded to Ripley's latest message by taking a shot at the champion's stablemate. The LWO member suggested that Rhea called her a "d*ckhead" because NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio has been coming up short in their personal life and added that she feels bad for Mami.

"It’s ok guys, she just calls me what she’s lacking in her life. Dumb Dom and his tiny PP & chicken tenders ain’t cutting it no more. I feel for you boo. I do," she wrote.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell praises Zelina Vega for her work on SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell was very complimentary of the segment between Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega this past Friday on WWE SmackDown.

Santos Escobar betrayed Rey Mysterio and the LWO by seemingly giving Logan Paul brass knuckles to use at Crown Jewel to become the new United States Champion. Escobar then attacked Mysterio on last week's SmackDown and cut a promo on the Hall of Famer this past Friday night on the blue brand.

Zelina Vega interrupted Santos Escobar and slapped him in the face during the segment.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell complimented Santos Escobar for his promo on WWE SmackDown and added that he enjoyed his interaction with Zelina Vega.

"The interview with Escobar, good interview. A lot of noise piped in. Yeah, it was too much. But, the interview and the follow-through on that interview was very good, and I thought he was gonna do something a little more physical to Zelina when she slapped him, that was good, and he left, and here comes Mr. Carlitos [Carlito] in there and now we got an angle. While Señor [Rey] Mysterio is recuperating, now he can step right back into another angle," Dutch Mantell said. [From 08:15 to 09:12]

Randy Orton is rumored to return at the WWE Survivor Series later this month, and Zelina Vega recently shared that she wants to manage The Viper someday. It will be interesting to see if the war of words between Ripley and Vega on social media leads to a singles match down the line.

