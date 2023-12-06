Zelina Vega mocks Rhea Ripley's thirsty message to WWE star

The WWE rivalry between Zelina Vega and Rhea Ripley has gone on for a while now, in and out of the ring, but the latest shot was fired on social media.

The two stars feuded earlier this year for the SmackDown Women's Championship following WrestleMania 39, where Vega failed to defeat Ripley at WWE Backlash Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico.

Earlier today, we saw The Judgment Day's Mami take to X/Twitter to send a flirty message to Dominik Mysterio as she was absent from this week's RAW and has been missing her Papi. The Women's World Champion told the NXT North American Champion to come home and get his "chicken tenders" before they got cold.

Vega looks for any chance to knock on The Eradicator, and today's message to Dirty Dom was no different. The 32-year-old needed nothing but a few emojis to get her point across.

"[laughing emoji x 3] [skull emoji x 5]," she posted.

Since Backlash, they have also wrestled at two non-televised live events, and the champion retained in all three matches.

Zelina Vega wants to do "cool" moment with WWE Superstar

The status of LWO has been up in the air since Santos Escobar turned on Rey Mysterio last month, which led to the second-generation Mexican wrestler also having issues with Zelina Vega, Carlito, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde.

Carlito returned to WWE full-time as the new member of LWO, but that did not last long before the split happened. The 44-year-old veteran talent remains on good terms with Vega, and she's still hoping they can get together for a memorable moment.

Caribbean Cool is known for his trademark apple gimmick, and the 2021 Queen's Crown winner recently told Screen Rant that she wants to do a double apple spit.

"I want to do a double spit an apple thing. I think that’d be fun. But I also know that I’d trip out and be like, Oh, the pressure. It’s going to be a little blip. I don’t even know if I’m going to be able to do it right," she said.

Rhea Ripley isn't the only one who received a message from Vega today, as she also had some interesting words for Drew McIntyre.

