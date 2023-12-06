Zelina Vega sends message to Drew McIntyre following recent ambush on RAW

Latino World Order's Zelina Vega has sent a message to Drew McIntyre following WWE RAW.

Drew McIntyre has undergone an attitude change recently, and it has resulted in him attacking one of WWE's most beloved superstars. Last night on the red brand, the former WWE Champion battled Sami Zayn in a singles match. Zayn confronted McIntyre last week backstage after he hit World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins with a Glasgow Kiss.

Zayn noted that he has come up short in title matches just like McIntyre but claimed that the veteran was handling the disappointment in the wrong way. The Scotsman responded by defeating Sami in a singles match and then brutally attacking him backstage last night on the red brand.

Zelina Vega took to her X/Twitter account today to send a message to McIntyre following RAW. She shared a clip from his promo last night where he claimed that people are instantly forgiven these days after they return to the company. Vega noted that McIntyre needs to relax with "that kinda talk."

"Ayyy yo, @DMcIntyreWWE . Tranquilo homie. Relax with that kinda talk. We just tryna live 😂," she wrote.

A wrestling fan wondered if Drew McIntyre could have been referring to Santos Escobar after his recent betrayal of the Latino World Order. Zelina Vega responded to the fan and seemingly agreed with their comment.

WWE star Zelina Vega on LWO possibly getting another female member

Zelina Vega has revealed whether or not she would like another female superstar to be a part of the LWO faction on WWE SmackDown.

Santos Escobar betrayed Rey Mysterio and the Latino World Order by helping Logan Paul capture the United States Championship at Crown Jewel on November 4.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Zelina Vega was asked if she would be interested in another female superstar being added to the group. Vega noted that anything is possible, but she is happy being the only woman in LWO.

"You know what? I will take a line from Batman and Poison Ivy, she said, 'As I told Lady Freeze when I pulled her plug, this is a one-woman show.' I'm okay with being the first and only woman in LWO, but you never know," Vega told Sportskeeda's Thomas Crack. "I am very happy with how things are right now." [From 1:39 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Drew McIntyre has captured the WWE Championship twice in his career, but both reigns happened during the pandemic, and there were no fans in attendance. It will be interesting to see if his recent heel turn will result in more success for the veteran moving forward on RAW.

