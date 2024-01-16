Zelina Vega questions SmackDown General Manager's recent comments

Zelina Vega has reacted to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis' comments ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

Triple H named Nick Aldis as the new SmackDown GM last year, and Adam Pearce is now officially the GM of RAW. Pearce has a jam-packed show planned tonight as Seth Rollins will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal. CM Punk also has signed with the red brand following his return and has already declared that he will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27.

Nick Aldis took to social media today to send an offer to Jinder Mahal ahead of his title match tonight against Seth Rollins. Aldis claimed that Mahal has been overlooked on RAW and offered to have a conversation with the former WWE Champion.

Zelina Vega shared her reaction to Aldis' comments on her X account and the inaugural Queen of the Ring was not impressed. Vega has been asking for another title shot as of late but it has not come to fruition. The SmackDown star seemingly took issue with Aldis referring to the blue brand as "the land of opportunity."

"?!?!!!!!?????!!??!?!?!?! BRUH," she wrote.

Nick Aldis reveals Zelina Vega will have to earn another title shot on WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis recently disclosed that Zelina Vega will have to prove that she is worthy of another title shot on the blue brand.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump last Wednesday, Aldis responded to a question sent in by the LWO member. Zelina Vega wanted to know when she would be given another title shot, and Aldis claimed that the veteran would have to earn it.

"When did Zelina Vega start speaking in the third person? That would be the immediate response to that question. Look, Zelina is doing very well. But we just saw Michin for example have an amazing showing against Iyo Sky. The competition at the top level, the air is thin the higher up you get. So, I think that Zelina is going to have to prove to me and to the WWE Universe that she is worthy of a title shot, but it is certainly it is not something I am against if she can earn it the right way," he said. [From 42:34 - 43:14]

Zelina Vega has never captured a title on the main roster. Only time will tell if she can win her first title on SmackDown in 2024 or if her issues with Nick Aldis will prevent her from getting another opportunity.

