Zelina Vega reacts to Andrade choosing RAW over SmackDown

Zelina Vega has shared a reaction to Andrade signing a deal with WWE RAW.

Andrade made his big WWE return during the Men's Royal Rumble match. He came out at #4 and had a strong showing in the match, lasting about 23 minutes. The former AEW star was eventually eliminated by Bronson Reed.

Zelina Vega was incredibly happy over Andrade's return to WWE. On RAW tonight, Andrade signed a deal with Adam Pearce and the red brand, leaving Nick Aldis disappointed. Vega noticed the same and waved goodbye to the 34-year-old star via a tweet.

Andrade and Vega's work on WWE TV during their previous run impressed many, including Ric Flair. The Nature Boy had the following to say about the duo while speaking with PWInsider back in 2020:

I think he [Andrade] is one of the top five guys in the business. He is a great kid. I hope they continue to push him and [Angel] Garza. I like Garza a lot. I think Zelina [Vega] does a tremendous job when given the opportunity to talk. She also looks like a million bucks. She knows how to be a heel. Both those kids Angel and Andrade can work. The sky's the limit for them. It all depends on the direction the company goes in, but they’re really good. They’re solid. You can’t see through their work. Manny [Andrade] is really good. As big as he is, he can do what Rey Mysterio can do. I have a ton of respect for all of them." [H/T TVInsider]

Zelina Vega's tweet hinted that she wasn't too thrilled with Andrade choosing RAW over SmackDown. It's possible that Vega was hoping that the latter would choose the blue brand and align with her once again.

