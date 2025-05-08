Zelina Vega sends heartfelt message to IYO SKY

WWE Superstars Zelina Vega and IYO SKY are both currently champions in the company. Ahead of this week's SmackDown, Vega sent a heartwarming message to the Japanese star.

La Muñeca collided with Chelsea Green in a one-on-one match on April 25, 2025, episode of SmackDown for the Women's United States Championship. For the first time in her WWE career, Zelina Vega captured the singles title by dethroning the Hot Mess.

Meanwhile, The Genius of the Sky defeated Rhea Ripley on March 3, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW to become the new Women's World Champion. She then retained her title against Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

For those unaware, today, IYO SKY turned 35 years old. Zelina Vega took to her X (formerly Twitter) and sent a heartfelt birthday message to the reigning Women's World Champion:

"2016 to now! Always thought you were amazing @Iyo_SkyWWE, I’m so proud to be your friend and co-worker! Happy birthday 🎈🎁🎂 🫶," she wrote.

IYO SKY sends warning to two major WWE stars after RAW

On the May 5, 2025, installment of the red brand, the Damage CTRL member faced Roxanne Perez in a singles match. SKY defeated her opponent via pinfall. Following the match, both Giulia and Roxy annihilated the Women's World Champion.

In a backstage video on Instagram, IYO SKY delivered a warning to The Prodigy and The Beautiful Madness, promising to embarrass them:

"A bit hurt, but Roxanne, maybe you had me cornered for a second. But, I am still the Women's World Champion. And tonight, I pinned you. Don't forget that. And Giulia, why did you come out again? You had no business being out there. Giulia and Roxanne, you're both going to pay for this. Next week, I'll see you in a tag team match. Again, I'm going to embarrass you. You're going to pay!"

WWE has announced that next week on RAW, Ripley and SKY will face Perez and Giulia in tag team action. Fans will be on the edge of their seats for this blockbuster match.

