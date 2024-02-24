Zelina Vega sends message to absent star ahead of WWE SmackDown, former champion responds

An absent WWE Superstar has responded to Zelina Vega's heartfelt message ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand was taped last week and is the final show before Elimination Chamber 2024.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven put together an impressive reign as Women's Tag Team Champions before they were dethroned by Kayden Carter and Katana Chance last December. Niven has not competed in a match on RAW in February, while Green was an entrant in the Last Chance Battle Royal this past Monday night.

Ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown, Zelina Vega took to social media to send a heartfelt message to Piper Niven. One fan noted that the two stars have great chemistry together, and Vega responded by saying she loved the former champion. Piper Niven reacted to the SmackDown star's post and said that she loved her as well:

"I love you too queenie 🥰😘❤️," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Zelina Vega reveals her favorite WWE WrestleMania moment

LWO's Zelina Vega disclosed that walking into WrestleMania 38 with Carmella as the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions was her favorite moment at WWE's biggest show.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae ahead of WrestleMania 39, Vega was asked to name her favorite WrestleMania moment. She explained why WrestleMania 38 meant so much to her and how it proved she was always supposed to be a professional wrestler"

"My favorite WrestleMania moment was last year. Last year, walking in as the Queena and the champion was just everything. So it's definitely that. That was the moment that solidified everything like, 'wow, this is what you're supposed to be doing in life.'" said Vega. (1:01 - 1:20)

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Zelina Vega lost to Tiffany Stratton in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on last week's SmackDown and came up short in the Last Chance Battle Royal on this past Monday's episode of RAW. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament winner at WrestleMania 40 in April.

Have you missed Piper Niven on WWE television? Let us know in the comments section below.