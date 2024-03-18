Zelina Vega shares emotional update following WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega has an update for her followers after another tough episode of WWE SmackDown for the Latino World Order.

LWO's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro had an impressive showing in their WrestleMania 40 Qualifying Match against Humberto Carillo and Angel Garza of Legado Del Fantasma. However, Humberto and Angel were able to find a way to get into the next round and will face off against the New Catch Republic on Friday.

Vega was with Wilde and Del Toro at ringside. It has been a tough first quarter of the year for LWO, who are ready to turn a new leaf following the return of Rey Mysterio from a knee injury. Mysterio is set to fight Santos Escobar one-on-one after being out of action for months.

In a post on her official X (formerly Twitter) account, Zelina Vega reposted a calming memory from last year's Backlash in her native Puerto Rico. Vega sent a message to her followers about proving "people who didn't believe in her" wrong.

"The best ones are the ones that weren’t expected.. weren’t 'suppose to happen' and in front of the people who never believed in you," Vega wrote.

Vega had received a raucous ovation in Puerto Rico ahead of her match against Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. She failed to win her first singles title in WWE but the emotion from her homeland was a huge W for the 33-year-old superstar.

Zelina Vega reveals dream match for WrestleMania 40

In a recent interview with SEScoops, Zelina Vega was asked about her dream match for WrestleMania 40. Vega said she wants to team up with Rey Mysterio for a potential Mixed Tag Team match featuring the LWO against Legado Del Fantasma.

"I know what I would want for WrestleMania," Vega said. "In my head, and maybe clip this because, I feel like if this ends up happening, I said it here first. I would love to have a match at WrestleMania with me and Rey and Carlito and Joaquin and Cruz against Santos, Elektra, and whoever other goons he wants to add to the miss." she said.

Vega added that she'll be happy to be involved in a match featuring Rey Mysterio, who she considers her hero. Mysterio vs. Santos feels like a WrestleMania classic, which means something interesting could happen in their match this Friday on WWE SmackDown.

Does a showdown between LWO and Legado Del Fantasma at WrestleMania excite you? Hit the discuss button and sound off!