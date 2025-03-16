Zelina Vega shares heartbreaking message following move to SmackDown

Zelina Vega shared a heartbreaking message today on social media following her move to WWE SmackDown. The veteran used to be a member of Latino World Order on RAW but switched brands earlier this year.

Ad

Vega was transferred to SmackDown in January but still has not competed in a match on the blue brand following the move. She hosts a podcast with Dakota Kai (ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL), and the Damage CTRL star shared a humorous video with Bianca Belair today on social media. The two stars hilariously kept getting in the way of each other, and you can check out the video in the Instagram post below.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Zelina Vega reacted to the video by sending a heartbreaking message. She noted that she missed her best friends and that life wasn't being fair to her.

"😂😂😂I miss my besties so much bro this ain’t fair," she wrote.

Vega reacts to Kai's video with Beliar on social media. [Image credit: Dakota Kai's Instagram]

Dakota Kai's stablemate, IYO SKY, defeated Rhea Ripley on the WWE RAW following Elimination Chamber 2025 to capture the Women's World Championship. Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41, and the two stars will be signing a contract tomorrow night on RAW to make the title match official.

Ad

Zelina Vega shuts down popular WWE star joining SmackDown faction

Zelina Vega recently shut down Chelsea Green's attempt to recruit Dakota Kai to her faction on WWE SmackDown.

Alba Fyre recently helped the Women's United States Champion defeat Michin on the blue brand. Green shared a throwback photo with herself, Piper Niven, Alba Fyre, and Dakota Kai recently on social media, seemingly hinting that the Damage CTRL star could join her faction.

Ad

Vega reacted to Green's photo and shut down the idea. She demanded that the champion leave Kai alone and claimed that she would not be joining Green's group anytime soon.

"YOU LEAVE @ImKingKota ALONE. She will not be a part of your band of TSA agents," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Zelina Vega is a former Women's Tag Team Champion but has never won a singles title in WWE. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Vega on SmackDown moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback