Zelina Vega shows off new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega has revealed her latest look ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown. The look is inspired by one of her favorite celebrities, who is celebrating a birthday today.

Vega has not been announced for a match on SmackDown as of this writing, but the 32-year-old wrestler is currently wrapped up in a war with Santos Escobar, while continuing to chase WWE gold. While she likely will not be celebrating any kind of title win tonight, the 2021 Queen's Crown winner will be celebrating the 41st birthday of rapper/songwriter Nicki Minaj.

Vega took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that her new pink look is inspired by Minaj. She is celebrating not only the entertainer's 41st birthday but the release of her new album.

"Gotta rep @nickiminaj on SD bc it's the Queen's holiday [pink heart emoji] Pink Friday ready [pink heart emoji]," she wrote.

Screenshot of Zelina Vega's Instagram Stories post

The former TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion then posted another Instagram Stories clip while listening to the album and driving to the arena for tonight's SmackDown.

"@nickiminaj got me feelin like the bad b**chhh todayyyy Boricua [Puerto Rico flag emoji] Barbie [pink heart emoji] #pinkfriday2," she wrote.

Screenshot of Zelina Vega's Instagram Stories post

Vega has not wrestled since losing to Bayley on the October 13th SmackDown as she has been involved in the LWO fallout. She also has not wrestled at any non-televised live events since September 10th when she teamed with Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde for a win over Hit Row.

Possible WWE SmackDown role for Zelina Vega tonight

While not officially announced for a match or segment on tonight's Tribute to The Troops edition of WWE SmackDown, there is one match where we might see Zelina Vega make her presence known.

The tournament to determine the first challenger for WWE United States Champion Logan Paul will kick off tonight with Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee plus Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross. This gives Vega the perfect chance to really get revenge on Escobar. A distraction would cause the former LWO star to lose his rematch against Dragon Lee, and prevent him from getting another shot at the United States Championship.

Vega and Escobar have traded several shots in recent weeks, and those interactions included a stiff slap from the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

What do you think of Zelina Vega's new look? Do you think she and others will interfere in Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments below!

