Zelina Vega shows off new look following SmackDown betrayal

Zelina Vega has shown off a new look following a recent betrayal on WWE SmackDown.

Vega is currently a member of the Latino World Order faction on SmackDown, but the group is in shambles following the events of Crown Jewel 2023. Rey Mysterio attempted to defend the United States Championship against Logan Paul at the premium live event last weekend, and the match ended in controversy.

Santos Escobar left a pair of brass knuckles on the ring apron, and Logan Paul spotted them. Paul put the brass knuckles on and punched Rey Mysterio in the face to become the new United States Champion. On this past Friday's episode of SmackDown, Santos Escobar unleashed an attack on Rey Mysterio and brutally slammed the Hall of Famer's leg into the ring post.

Zelina Vega took to her Instagram story today to show off a new look following SmackDown. Vega is now sporting a darker hairstyle, as seen in the image below.

Zelina Vega reveals she wants to manage Randy Orton in WWE

LWO's Zelina Vega recently disclosed that she would like the opportunity to manage Randy Orton in the promotion.

The Viper has been out of action since last May due to a back injury but is rumored to be returning soon. In an exclusive interview with Thomas Crack of Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Money in the Bank, the 32-year-old said she would like to manage Orton because the two have a lot in common.

"Randy Orton. Yeah, I think him and I have a lot in common. I think that when it comes to just mentally, we have a lot in common, you know, common goals and things. So, definitely Randy Orton." [From 0:47 onwards]

Zelina Vega has excelled as both a manager and as a superstar during her time in WWE. Only time will tell if LWO will be able to work through their issues or if the rivalry between Mysterio and Escobar will lead to the downfall of the faction on WWE SmackDown.

