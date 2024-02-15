Zelina Vega shows off stunning new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

Latino World Order's Zelina Vega has shown off a stunning new look ahead of this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. The veteran has not competed in a match on SmackDown since December 15.

Zelina Vega is a popular star who is currently a part of the LWO on the blue brand. She replaced Elektra Lopez in Legado Del Fantasma when the group arrived on the main roster in 2022. The faction then formed a new version of the Latino World Order at the request of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

However, Santos Escobar has betrayed the LWO and reformed Legado Del Fantasma with Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo. Elektra Lopez has also joined the group once again, and they are currently feuding with LWO on SmackDown.

The inaugural Queen's Crown tournament winner took to social media today to reveal a new look ahead of this week's edition of the blue brand. You can check out Vega's new look in her Instagram post below.

WWE SmackDown star Zelina Vega reveals if she wants another female star in LWO

Zelina Vega has made it known that she is quite happy being the only female star in the Latino World Order on WWE SmackDown.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Money in the Bank 2023, Zelina was asked if she would be open to another female star joining the LWO faction. Vega said she was okay with being the only female in the group but added that anything was possible.

"You know what? I will take a line from Batman and Poison Ivy, she said, 'As I told Lady Freeze when I pulled her plug, this is a one-woman show.' I'm okay with being the first and only woman in LWO, but you never know," Vega told Sportskeeda's Thomas Crack. "I am very happy with how things are right now." [From 1:39 onwards]

Zelina Vega is a former Women's Tag Team Champion with Carmella but has never captured a singles title during her tenure with the company. It will be fascinating to see if the promotion has anything substantial planned for the LWO member in 2024.

Would you like to see WWE bring back the Queen's Crown tournament? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE