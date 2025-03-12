Zelina Vega shows off stunning new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega showed off a stunning new look ahead of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The veteran used to be a member of Latino World Order on RAW but recently used the transfer window to switch brands.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion has not competed in a match since the Women's Royal Rumble at the PLE last month. She took to her Instagram story today to show off a new hairstyle. She noted that her stylist did well with the new look, and you can check it out in the image below.

"@herhandstyles does it again babes! She killed thisssss I love it so much!" wrote Vega.

Vega shows off a new look on social media. [Image credit: Screenshot of Zelina Vega's Instagram story]

The 34-year-old is married to former WWE star Aleister Black in real life. The veteran has spent the past few years in All Elite Wrestling, performing under the name Malakai Black. However, Black's time at AEW came to an end last month, and he has been rumored for a WWE return.

Zelina Vega reveals she wants to capture major title in WWE

SmackDown star Zelina Vega opened up about her goals as a professional wrestler and shared that she wanted to win a major title in the company.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview last year, Zelina Vega noted that she has done some great things in her career but has never won the WWE Women's Championship. She noted that she wanted to win the title to prove everyone who ever doubted her wrong.

"I feel like I've gotten the chance to do some amazing things, work with some amazing people. Andrade, and obviously I got to work very closely with Rey, I got to be the first ever Queen of the Ring, and tag champion, but I've never actually gotten to be WWE Women's Champion. So that's my goal. It's something that I really wanted to do and prove that I can do. There's been so many doubters and people who thought I couldn't do any of what I've accomplished." [From 0:38 onwards]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

The former LWO member won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Carmella in the past but has never captured a singles title during her time in the company. It will be interesting to see if the company has any plans for Zelina Vega on the road to WrestleMania 41.

